Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection buyers start receiving free movie voucher

PlayStation Canada revealed back in January that users who purchase or upgrade to the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 will be eligible to claim a free ticket to the upcoming Uncharted movie.

The promotion — which lasted until February 3rd — required you to either purchase Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $64.99 from the PlayStation Store or pay $14.99 to digitally upgrade via the storefront if you own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle.

Those who bought the new title or upgraded to it have started receiving voucher codes to claim the free Uncharted movie ticket.

The email states that the voucher allows one person to claim a movie ticket at Cineplex theatres in Canada. If you bought the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection or upgraded to it, check your email and head to Cineplex.com to claim your ticket.

The Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, releases in Canadian theatres on February 18th.

Image credit: Sony Pictures