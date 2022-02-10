fbpx
Deals

Latest Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts more than 500 games

The Cloud Version of Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy is among the discounted games

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 10, 20227:04 PM EST
0 comments
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Nintendo eShop currently has over 500 games on sale, including those from Warner Bros., Square Enix, the controversy-riddled Activision Blizzard and indie developers.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of eShop sales can be found here. Note that sales have different end dates.

Image credit: 

Comments