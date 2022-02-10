Telus partners with Google Cloud and NXN Digital to improve future of smart cities

Telus is working with Google Cloud and NXN Digital to create smart solutions that will help municipalities improve residents’ experiences.

Telus combines its network with data analytics and infrastructure from Google Cloud and digital service provider NXN Digital’s “smart city as a service” platform.

“Our smart digital services integration and delivery platform provide the agility districts, municipalities, and urban centers need to rapidly adopt future technologies and break down data silos through one cohesive platform that seamlessly connects all systems, [Internet of Things] technologies, and data sources together,” Ghazi Atallah, CEO of NXN Digital, said in a statement.

The collaboration will allow cities of any size to control everything from traffic signals to reduce congestion to data analytics for city planning.

The partnership enables Telus to be a single point of contact for several smart solutions and ensure full cooperation between IoT sensors, management platforms, and cloud infrastructure.

“By partnering with proven leaders, we’re excited to expand the capabilities of our technology in urban and rural communities through projects that make communities and businesses more efficient, productive and safe,” Navin Arora, president of Telus business solutions said in a statement.

Source: Telus