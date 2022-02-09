WOW! mobile rolling out retail text feature for improved shopping experience

Retail employees at WOW! mobile can now connect with customers via text to provide a personalized shopping experience.

The mobile company is partnering with the business messaging platform Statflo to expand. A statement from Statflo says the mobile boutique is known for its customer experience, and this new application allowing for two-way conversations will enhance that.

“Our retail teams love the ability to text customers while maintaining total compliance around the conversation,” Scott Grover, the national sales director at WOW! mobile, said in a statement.

Image credit: WOW! mobile/ Facebook

Source: Statflo Inc.