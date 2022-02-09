Here’s how the S22 Ultra compares to the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra

At its ‘ Unpacked ‘ event today, Samsung officially unveiled its latest S-Series flagship devices, including the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. While the devices are now available for pre-order in Canada, it’s a good idea to know how the tech giant’s latest flagships compare to its predecessors.

In this comparison, we’ll take a look at how the S22 Ultra fares up against the 2021-released S21 Ultra and the 2020-released Note 20 Ultra.

You may be wondering why we decided to add the Note to the mix. In a sense, this year’s S22 Ultra looks like the S21 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra had a baby. It features S-Pen support — and even comes with one — along with a considerably higher price tag, something the discontinued Note series is known for.

Let’s dive in and see how the S22 series — released over the past three years — compares to each other.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Display 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+ 6.9-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 3,088 x 1,440 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865+ RAM 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM 12GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB (expandable) Dimensions (in.) 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm Weight 229g 228g 213g Rear Facing Camera 108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) 108-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS wide) + 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom, OIS), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom, OIS)+ 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel Front Facing Camera 40-megapixel (f/2.2) 40-megapixel (f/2.2) 10-megapixel OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 10 Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,500mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Launch Date February 25, 2022 January 14, 2021 August 5, 2020 Misc Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, 120Hz @ WQHD+, S Pen compatibility, ultra wideband Colours: Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze | S Pen Display Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 6.9-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 3,088 x 1,440 pixels, 21:9 aspect ratio Processor Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Snapdragon 888 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Snapdragon 865+ RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 12GB of RAM Storage Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB, 512GB (expandable) Dimensions (in.) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm Weight Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 229g Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 228g Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 213g Rear Facing Camera Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 108-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS wide) + 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom, OIS), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom, OIS)+ 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel Front Facing Camera Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 40-megapixel (f/2.2) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 40-megapixel (f/2.2) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 10-megapixel OS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Android 12, One UI 4.1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android 11, One UI 3.1 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Android 10 Battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5,000mAh Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5,000mAh Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 4,500mAh Network Connectivity Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Nano SIM, eSIM Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Nano SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Nano SIM Launch Date Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra February 25, 2022 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra January 14, 2021 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra August 5, 2020 Misc Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, 120Hz @ WQHD+, S Pen compatibility, ultra wideband Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Colours: Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze | S Pen

Display and design

The latest S22 Ultra features a 120Hz Quad HD+ 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, which is higher than the S21 Ultra’s 1,500 nits 6.8-inch 120Hz Quad HD+ display. While less bright than the S22 Ultra, the Note 20 Ultra features 1,609 nits of brightness, which is higher than its successor, the S21 Ultra. The Note 20 Ultra also features a slightly bigger screen, measuring in at 6.9-inches along with a 120Hz Quad HD+ display.

All three devices have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen, along with always-on displays and HDR10+ support. It’s worth noting that all three devices are IP68 dust and water-resistant too, which means they can be submerged up to 1.5m underwater for about 30 minutes.

Surprisingly, the Note 20 Ultra weighs the least of the bunch, coming in at 208g, followed by the S21 Ultra at 227g and the S22 Ultra (heaviest) at 228g.

The odd one out is the 2021-released S21 Ultra, as it doesn’t come with a stylus, and the other two devices do. t’s worth noting that while the S21 Ultra doesn’t come with a stylus, it does support stylus functionality, which means you can purchase an S-Pen separately, and it will work with the device.

Cameras

Samsung takes great pride in its camera tech, and rightfully so. Its introduction of 100x zoom with the S20 Ultra was unprecedented, and the tech has only gotten better since then.

The latest S22 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup with a camera bump that doesn’t protrude all the way out, but it doesn’t sit flush with the rear either. It features a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, a 10-megapixel periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The rear shooters can record 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30 and 60fps and FHD at 30, 60 and 240fps.

On the front, the flagship sports a 40-megapixel selfie camera that can shoot 4K videos at 30 and 60fps and FHD videos at 30fps.

The camera setup on the 2021-released S21 Ultra isn’t that much different. It also sports a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor along with a 10-megapixel periscope lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter with the same video recording resolutions as the S22 Ultra. The selfie camera on the S21 Ultra is a 40-megapixel f/2.2 one and records 4K at 30 or 60fps.

The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, featured a triple camera setup, with a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12-megapixel f/3.0 periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Note 20 Ultra also shoots video at the same resolutions as the S22 Ultra.

The front camera on the Note 20 Ultra however shows that it’s an older device. It features a 10-megapixel f/2.2 shooter that records video in 4K at 30 or 60fps and 1080p at 30fps.

OS, internals and memory

The S22 Ultra ships with the latest Android 12 operating system update and Samsung’s One UI 4.1.

While the older devices shipped with Android 10 (Note 20 Ultra) and Android 11 (S21 Ultra), they too have already received the Android 12 update and can now run on the latest OS.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra sports up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Last year’s S21 Ultra was released with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, though Samsung Canada currently only has the 12GB RAM, 128GB storage variant listed.

The oldest device in the mix, the Note 20 Ultra, sports a Snapdragon 865 5G+ chipset and features up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung Canada currently has the 12GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB Note 20 Ultra storage variants listed on its website.

All three devices feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, an accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass sensors.

Battery

The S22 Ultra and the S21 Ultra both feature a 5,000 mAh battery. The former, however, supports 45W fast charging whereas the latter only supports 24W fast charging.

The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

All three devices are capable of reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.

Colours

The Note 20 Ultra offers the least colour variants of the bunch. The device comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic White’ colourways, though only the bronze and black variants are currently available on Samsung’s website.

On the other hand, the S21 Ultra comes in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom Silver,’ ‘Phantom Titanium,’ ‘Phantom Navy’ and ‘Phantom Brown’ colourways, though Samsung only has the black variant listed as of right now.

The latest S22 Ultra is available in seven colours, namely, ‘Burgundy,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Red.’ Samsung Canada has the S22 Ultra available in all the colour variants.

If you want to finance the latest S22 Ultra from one of the Canadian carriers, check out this guide about carrier pricing and availability.