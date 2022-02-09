Canada’s UBF provides $41 million in funding for internet projects in Alberta

The Canadian government announced 21 more projects funded by the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

Located throughout rural Alberta, the 21 projects will receive a combined $21 million in funding that will help bring high-speed internet to 2,676 households.

Canada’s UBF backs projects to expand high-speed internet to underserved regions. The government considers high-speed internet to be service with download speeds of at least 50Mbps and upload speeds of at least 10Mbps. Further, the government aims to make sure 98 percent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026.

The new projects in Alberta are detailed below:

ATG Arrow Technology Group Limited Partnership received: $2,668,118 in funding for Sunchild First Nation. $3,496,100 in funding for O’Chiese. $1,504,661 in funding for Fort McMurray #468 First Nation, Fort McMurray #468. $4,336,078 in funding for Peavine Metis Settlement. $1,311,220 in funding for Duncan’s First Nation. $2,835,569 in funding for Driftpile Cree Nation. $3,704,500 in funding for Spitnow. $794,729 in funding for Bigstone Cree (Jean Baptiste Gambler No.183). $2,890,251 in funding for Montana. $51,240 in funding for Zama City.

Accelerate Communications received: $1,737,572 in funding for Bushe River. $1,692,369 in funding for Meander River.

Beaver Lake Cree Nation received $2,566,832 in funding for itself.

Canadasurfs High Speed Internet received $307,547 in funding for Alberta Beach, Sunset Point, Yellowstone, Val Quentin and rural areas near the Hamlet of Gunn.

GPNetworks received $609,430 in funding for Bezanson, Rio Bend Estates.

Mighty Peace Wireless received $521,990 in funding for Bluesky, Whitelaw.

Missing Link Internet received $388,520 in funding for Sunbreaker Cove, Kayton Estates of Red Deer County.

QFLAN Systems Group Inc. received $1,257,739 in funding for Mikisew Cree.

Stoney Tribal Administration, operating as Stoney Nakoda Telecom, received $2,884,748 in funding for Morley, Eden Valley, Benchlands, Ghost Lake Reserve lands of the Stoney Nakoda.

Xplornet Communications Inc. received $1,812,254 in funding for Sundre.

Yellowhead County received $4,525,975 in funding for rural areas in the county.

You can learn more about the funding here, or check out a map of all of Canada’s UBF projects here.

Image credit: Shutterstock