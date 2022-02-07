Toronto residents can now pay their bills to the City through MyToronto Pay

Toronto residents now have a new option to pay their property tax and utility bills through MyToronto Pay.

The secure option allows users to make immediate payments, schedule future payments, see how much they owe, examine transaction history, and request emailed receipts. Residents can directly pay through their bank accounts or debit or credit card.

PayIt, an American company specializing in making payments through government agencies, created the application.

“We are thrilled that the City of Toronto has put its confidence in PayIt to deliver a truly modern experience,” founder and CEO John Thomson said in a statement.

“MyToronto Pay provides citizens with a safe, secure and easy way to pay their bills from anywhere, using their desktop or mobile device.”

This partnership with the City of Toronto is the first time the company has worked with a government agency outside of the United States.

Image credit: City of Toronto

Source: PayIt