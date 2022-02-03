Tesla to deliver OTA update to fix seatbelt audio cue bug

Nearly all recent Tesla-related news appears to be negative lately.

There are reports regarding the electric vehicles’ ‘Passenger Play’ feature that troubled the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recent issues regarding ‘Phantom Braking,’ and even cars rolling through stop signs.

Now, Tesla is recalling over 817,000 cars in the U.S. due to an issue preventing the seatbelt audio alert from activating, according to the NHTSA. It’s unclear if Tesla vehicles in Canada are also affected, but they likely are.

Models that are part of the recall include 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y.

“This condition is limited to circumstances where the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption (e.g., the driver exited the vehicle in the preceding drive cycle while the chime was active and later returned to the vehicle, creating a new drive cycle),” reads the safety recall report.

Tesla told the NHTSA that it was unaware of any crashes or injuries due to the issue, as of January 31st.

All models facing the issue will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the issue.

Via: Reuters