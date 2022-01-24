Save up to $2000 on a TV at Best Buy this week only

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a sale this big on TVs. Whether you’re looking to move to 4K, upgrade to a 75-inch display, or get a sound system to bring the game to life, Best Buy’s latest sale has you covered.

You’ll find massive savings on brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG. The sale is running for this week only, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55Q80AAFXZC) for $1299.99 (save $300)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65AU8000FXZC) for $1049.99 (save $150)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q60AAFXZC) for $1299.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q62AAFXZC) for $1399.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN900AFXZC) for $4299.99 (save $2000)

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN70Q62AAFXZC) for $1699.99 (save $100)

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75Q80AAFXZC) for $2499.99 (save $500)

Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75QN900AFXZC) for $5999.99 (save $2000)

Samsung 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN85AU8000FXZC) for $2499.99 (save $300)

Samsung 85-inch 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN85QN900AFXZC) for $8999.99 (save $1000)

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN50LS03AAFXZC) for $1299.99 (save $100)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) for $1499.99 (save $100)

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75LS03AAFXZC) for $2999.99 (save $300)

Sony X80J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD50X80J) for $749.99 (save $150)

Sony X80J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD55X80J) for $799.99 (save $100)

Sony X80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD65X80J) for $999.99 (save $100)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR55A80J) for $1899.99 (save $600)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR55A90J) for $3299.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J) for $2499.99 (save $800)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A90J) for $4299.99 (save $700)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 77-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR77A80J) for $3999.99 (save $300)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 83-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR83A90J) for $8499.99 (save $800)

JBL Bar Deep Bass 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 ($150)

LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 (save $100)

LG SN6 420-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $329.99 (save $170)

Klipsch R41M 50-Watt Bookshelf Speakers for $279.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q700A 330-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $649.99 (save $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $64.99 (save $10)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.