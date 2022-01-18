Fido targeting current customers with iPhone 12 mini and S20 FE promotional offers

Rogers-owned Fido is offering some of its current users special promotional pricing for the iPhone 12 mini and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, as shared by Fido customer and RedFlagdeals user ‘EmpressLisaSu.’

The user has been signed up to Fido’s $40/15GB for about two months now and got a text message from the carrier with the promotional Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer. “Ring in 2022 with a new phone and save up to $360 over 24 months with Fido Payment Program on select phones and plans,” reads a portion of the message.

The promotional pricing discounts the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from the regular $41.67/mo for 24 months to just $10/mo for 24 months. That turns out to be $240 over 24 months for the S20 FE, a decent deal indeed.

According to ‘EmpressLisaSu,’ to claim the promotional offer, they had to upgrade from their pre-existing $40 plan to a $55/30GB plan. After talking to a customer service rep, they were able to get the promotional pricing with their existing plan.

‘EmpressLisaSu,’ went with the iPhone 12 mini offer, which saw the device discounted from the original $37.42/mo to just $7.92/mo. That sums up to $190 over the course of 24 months for the last-gen iPhone, a pretty good deal to say the least.

It’s worth noting that this was a targeted promotional offer, and your mileage may vary.

Check your text messages to find any similar offers from Fido, or check your online Fido account.

Source: RedFlagDeals