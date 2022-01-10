fbpx
Amazon’s Daily Deals discount several Nintendo Switch titles and more

Get Persona 5 Strikers for Switch for $54.95

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 10, 20222:34 PM EST
Amazon Canada has discounted several Nintendo Switch titles, Fitbit wearables, gaming peripherals and more as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out all the deals below:

Nintendo Switch Games

Fitbit

Razer

TP-Link

Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Amazon

