fbpx
Gaming

Check out the cool Arceus emoji in celebration of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The new emoji is of the god of Pokémon

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jan 10, 20226:40 PM EST
0 comments

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is almost here, and there’s a new emoji to celebrate.

With new trailers hitting YouTube over the past few days, Nintendo has decided this was the time to release a cute new emoji of the god of Pokémon, Arceus.

To access the new emoji on Twitter, you have to use the hashtag #PokemonLegendsArceus, #LegendsArceus, #Arceus and #PokemonLegends.

Here’s the emoji:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28th. Nintendo released a new trailer earlier today, giving us another look at the Sinnoh region.

Source: Pokémon

Comments