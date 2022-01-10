Check out the cool Arceus emoji in celebration of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is almost here, and there’s a new emoji to celebrate.

With new trailers hitting YouTube over the past few days, Nintendo has decided this was the time to release a cute new emoji of the god of Pokémon, Arceus.

#PokemonLegendsArceus is nearly here! Use any of the below hashtags and show your excitement with this new Arceus custom emoji:#PokemonLegendsArceus#LegendsArceus#Arceus#PokemonLegends Discover the Hisui region on 1/28!https://t.co/NOio7oUecV pic.twitter.com/9Mv6VIwW46 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2022

To access the new emoji on Twitter, you have to use the hashtag #PokemonLegendsArceus, #LegendsArceus, #Arceus and #PokemonLegends.

Here’s the emoji:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28th. Nintendo released a new trailer earlier today, giving us another look at the Sinnoh region.

Source: Pokémon