Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in January 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, and Crave in January.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls (again) have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts. Usually, we have Prime Video in this article as well, but it hasn’t been released yet, so it will be added when available.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in January
Leaving Netflix
- Mean Girls (January 1st)
- Meet the Fockers (January 6th)
- Meet the Parents (January 6th)
- It Chapter Two (January 10th)
- Top Gun (January 15th)
- My Little Pony: Friendship in Magic: seasons 1-8 (January 31st)
- Parks and Recreation: seasons 1-7 (January 31st)
Leaving Crave
- And The Birds Rained Down (January 7th)
- The Song of Names (January 8th)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (January 13th)
- Almost Naked Animals: season 3 (January 14th)
- Brexit (January 18th)
- Les Miserables (2019) (January 19th)
- On Freddie Roach (January 19th)
- The Last Full Measure (January 20th)
- Ailo’s Journey: The Amazing Odyssey of a Newborn (January 21st)
- Reboot: season 1-4 (January 27th)
- Endings, Beginnings (January 31st)
- Harry & His Bucket Full of Dinosaurs (January 31st)
- Rabid (January 31st)
- Being There (January 31st)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (January 31st)
- Five Easy Pieces (January 31st)
- Hitchock – Truffaut (January 31st)
- I Am An Animal: The Story of Ingrid Newkirk and Peta (January 31st)
- I’m Yours (January 31st)
- Lawrence of Arabia (January 31st)
- Network (January 31st)
- On the Waterfront (January 31st)
- Run This Town (January 31st)
- Saw II (January 31st)
- Saw III (January 31st)
- Saw IV (January 31st)
- Saw V (January 31st)
- Saw: The Final Chapter (January 31st)
- The Age of Innocence (January 31st)
- The Big Sick (January 31st)
- The Colony (January 31st)
- The Conspiracy (January 31st)
- The Lake House (January 31st)
- Tootsie (January 31st)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (January 31st)
- Boys Don’t Cry (January 31st)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (January 31st)
- Gandhi (January 31st)
- Midnight Express (January 31st)
- Norma Rae (January 31st)
- The Quarry (January 31st)
- When Harry Met Sally (January 31st)