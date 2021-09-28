Dolby Vision Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X/S

Dolby Vision has officially launched on Xbox Series X/S.

Now, gamers with compatible Dolby Vision-enabled TVs will be able to play more than 100 Series X/S Optimized HDR titles like Gears 5 and the upcoming Halo Infinite in full-spectrum visuals. Further, Xbox says “thousands of classic HDR10 and Auto HDR games will benefit from improved picture quality” through Dolby Vision enhancement.

Xbox previously partnered with Dolby to bring Dolby Vision and Atmos spatial audio to Xbox One and Atmos Series X/S when the consoles launched last year.

You can check if your TV supports Dolby Vision on your Xbox console by heading to ‘Settings’ > ‘General’ > ‘TV & display options’ > ‘4K TV details.’ If it does, you can enable the mode under ‘TV & display options’ by going to ‘Video Modes’ > ‘Dolby Vision for Gaming.’

Source: Xbox