PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale discounts hit titles up to 75 percent off

PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale promotion is now available with huge discounts on plenty of hit titles.

Some of the games on sale include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, It Takes Two PS4 & PS5, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and more.

This promotion is available until January 19th.

Below are some of the best offers:

The PlayStation Blog says to check back on January 5th for another promotion.

Source: PlayStation Blog