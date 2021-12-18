Nvidia Shield TV devices up to $50 off at Newegg Canada right now

Newegg Canada currently has a deal on the Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro Android TV devices.

Both versions of the popular Android TV device are on sale for 11 and 15 percent off, respectively. Plus, there are coupon codes available to drop that price even further. Check it out:

Nvidia Shield Pro – $209.99 (regular $259.99 with $30 discount + $20 off with coupon code BXTECH )

) Nvidia Shield – $154.99 (regular $199.99 with $30 discount + $15 off with coupon code BXCHEERS)

If you’re in the market for one of the better Android TV devices out there, this seems like a good price. You may want to head over to Newegg and grab one before it’s gone.

The Nvidia Shield Pro supports 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1+ chip and 3GB of RAM. The regular Shield, on the other hand, only has 2GB of RAM. Android Central has a pretty great comparison of the two streaming devices that you can check out here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: RedFlagDeals