Huawei’s latest Watch 3 Pro and Watch GT 3 now available in Canada

Huawei’s latest Watch GT 3 and Watch 3 Pro are available to order in Canada.

The new flagship watches run Huawei’s in-house HarmonyOS and sport a 14.3-inch AMOLED touch screen display. The Watch GT3 is available in 46 and 42mm options, whereas the Watch 3 Pro is only available in the 48mm variant.

According to Huawei, the Pro model has a battery of between five and 21 days, depending on the mode you use it in, and similarly, the GT 3 mode offers battery life of four to 14 days. The latter can charge wirelessly, though the Watch 3 Pro needs to be plugged in. Both the models feature a microphone and speaker, allowing you to answer calls, along with Bluetooth and GPS support.

The smartwatches are 5 ATM water-resistant, which means you can wear them while swimming or taking a shower. Both watches are also capable of all-day health monitoring, including SpO2, heart rate, sleep and stress tracking along with 100+ workout modes.

To celebrate the launch of the new models in Canada, Huawei is offering a pair of free Huawei FreeBuds 3 ($259.99) with the purchase of the Watch 3 Pro and an additional watch strap ($68.99) with the purchase of the Watch GT 3.

Follow the links to purchase the Watch 3 Pro or the Watch GT3 from Amazon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Huawei

Source: Huawei