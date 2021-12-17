Select Samsung smartphones up to 26 percent off on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is running a new sale specifically targeted at Samsung enthusiasts. While the company is offering deep discounts on portable Solid State Drives (SSDs), the best deals are on its smartphones.
There’s no word from Amazon Canada or Samsung as to how long these prices will be in place for. However, the savings are up to 26 percent off.
Find a list of the best deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy A52 128GB Aura Black: $489.99 (Save 26 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – 128GB: $699.99 (Save 26 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Phantom Black 256GB: $1,109.99 (Save 17 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Cream 128GB: $1,139.99 (Save 17 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Green 128GB: $1,139.99 (Save 17 percent)
Source: Amazon Canada
