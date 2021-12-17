Select Samsung smartphones up to 26 percent off on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is running a new sale specifically targeted at Samsung enthusiasts. While the company is offering deep discounts on portable Solid State Drives (SSDs), the best deals are on its smartphones.

There’s no word from Amazon Canada or Samsung as to how long these prices will be in place for. However, the savings are up to 26 percent off.

Find a list of the best deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.