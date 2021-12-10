Stream these seven games on Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced seven new games available to stream on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.
You can find the new titles available to stream this week below:
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (new game launch on Steam, December 7)
- White Shadows (new game launch on Steam, December 7)
- Monopoly Madness (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect, December 9)
- Anno 1404 History Edition (free on Ubisoft Connect, December 6-14)
- Prison Architect (free on Epic Games Store, December 9-16)
- Super Magbot (Steam)
- Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Further, new subscribers to Nvidia’s GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier or the six-month priority tier can get a free copy of Crysis Remastered.
- Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia