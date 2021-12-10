Apple Watch owners launch lawsuit over alleged injury-causing defect

Four Apple Watch customers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple in California over an alleged defect in the smartwatch that can cause the glass screen to detach and cause injuries.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims various Apple Watch models ranging from the Series 3 to Series 6 do not have enough space to allow for swelling of the battery. Because of the lack of space, even minor battery swelling can cause the watch screen to detach, crack or shatter.

“The screens are made either of Ion-X glass (aluminum models) or sapphire crystal glass (stainless steel and titanium models) and each have a razor-sharp edge on all four sides,” the customers said in the lawsuit.

When exposed, customers claim that sharp edge can cause serious injury — the lawsuit includes a photo of a deep slash on the arm of one customer allegedly caused by her Apple Watch Series 3.

Because the flaw was present in several Apple Watch models, the lawsuit claims Apple violated “various consumer protection laws” by continuing to release watches with the defect.

9to5Mac notes that a similar lawsuit filed against Apple in 2018 was tossed out by a federal judge because the plaintiff “failed to identify a specific defect.” As such, that’s likely why this lawsuit attempts to link battery swelling to the defect.

The new lawsuit “seeks to represent anyone who bought any model of the Apple Watch starting with the first generation in 2015, and continuing until last year.” However, it doesn’t include the Series 7 yet.

Source: Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac