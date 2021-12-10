Amazon has several PlayStation 5 titles up to 50 percent off

Amazon Canada currently has a bunch of PlayStation 5 titles listed at a discounted price, including top-rated games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deathloop, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6 and more.

It’s worth noting that these games, at discounted prices, are highly south after. Some games in the list below might be sold out by the time you get to them.

Check out some solid PS5 title deals below:

NBA 2K22 – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PlayStation 5: $64.50 (regularly $79.99)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition: $59 (regularly $89.99)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $64.99)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PlayStation 5 – Director’s Cut Edition: $59.95 (regularly $89.99)

Deathloop – PlayStation 5 – Standard Edition: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Deathloop – PlayStation 5 – Deluxe Edition: $96.24 (regularly $109.99)

Lost Judgment – PlayStation 5: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PlayStation 5: $39.45 (regularly $79.99)

Demon’s Souls – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PlayStation 5: Available for $29.99

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance – PlayStation 5: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Immortals Fenyx Rising – PlayStation 5: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

Madden NFL 22 – PlayStation 5: $59.96 (regularly $89.99)

Returnal – PlayStation 5: $59.95 (regularly $89.99)

Far Cry 6 – PlayStation 5 Edition: $72 (regularly $79.99)

FIFA 22 – PlayStation: $59.95 (regularly $89.96)

Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5: $59.99 (regularly $89.99)

Judgment – PlayStation 5: $29.99 (regularly $39.96)

Outriders Day One Edition – PlayStation 5: $24.96 (regularly $34.96)

Watch Dogs Legion – PlayStation 5: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Dark Pictures House of Ashes – PlayStation 5 Edition: $37.77 (regularly $39.99)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – PlayStation 5: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Tales of Arise – PlayStation 5 Edition: $61.81 (regularly $79.99)

The Nioh Collection – PlayStation 5: $49.95 (regularly $89.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PlayStation 5 – Launch Edition: $39.95 (regularly $64.99)

A Plague Tale: Innocence PlayStation 5: $31.94 (regularly $39.99)

These games are discounted for a limited time only, so act fast.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon