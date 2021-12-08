Here are 2021’s top trending Google search terms in Canada

Google has released its annual ‘Search Trends’ report that highlights what Canadians searched for this year. With the pandemic still lingering late into 2021, you better believe that some of the top search trends are related to COVID-19, vaccines and even Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Last year’s search trends highlighted that Canadians were learning about COVID-19, number of cases and worst affected areas, whereas this year’s trends show that we have moved forward and are now chasing recovery by searching for information regarding vaccines and how we can leave the pandemic behind.

Yesterday, we celebrated 20 years of Search in 🇨🇦. Today, we're looking at the Top Canadian searches in 2021. We searched for @NBA, @NHL, How to get a COVID vaccine, and of course, Squid Game 🦑. Here's a snapshot of Canada's top trending searches from coast to coast. pic.twitter.com/XBxtwmMwad — Google Canada (@googlecanada) December 8, 2021

The resumption of sporting leagues around the world was prominently reflected in the search trends and so was the increasing popularity and curiosity of the Cryptocurrency market.

Below are some of the top search trends in Canada:

Top Searches

NBA NHL COVID vaccine near me Euro 2021 AMC Stock GME Stock Bitcoin price Gabby Petito DMX Squid Game

Top Canadian News Searches

COVID vaccine near me Federal Election Severe thunderstorm warning Afghanistan Lockdown Vaccine passport BC Wildfires Tokyo Olympics Lytton fire Residential Schools

Top ‘Why’ Searches

Why did Prime Minister Trudeau call an election? Why were Residential Schools created? Why is it so hot in British Columbia? Why is lumber so expensive? Why did Simone Biles withdraw? Why did Taylor Swift re-record her music? Why was Prince Philip not king? Why is Bernie Sanders a meme? Why did Daft Punk break up? Why is Squid Game so popular?

Top ‘How to’ Searches

How to get a vaccine passport How to buy Dogecoin How to make money from home How to book a COVID vaccine How to register to vote in Canada How to watch the Oprah interview How to get a QR code for COVID vaccination How to make hot chocolate bombs How to apply for CERB How to get rid of a stuffy nose

Top Movie Searches

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Black Widow Eternals Dune Red Notice Army of the Dead Halloween Kills Godzilla vs. Kong The Suicide Squad Free Guy

Top TV Show Searches

Squid Game Bridgerton Ginny and Georgia Yellowstone Manifest Outer Banks Cecil Hotel Loki Maid Lupin

Top Musician Searches

Travis Scott Adele Morgan Wallen Daft Punk Marilyn Manson Dr. Dre Olivia Rodrigo Britney Spears Lil Nas X Travis Barker

Top Song Searches

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo All Too Well – Taylor Swift Deja Vu – Olivia Rodrigo Easy on Me – Adele Montero – Lil Nax X Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Top Canadian Athlete Searches

Leylah Fernandez Andre De Grasse John Tavares Carey Price Penny Oleksiak Jake Evans Bianca Andreescu Felix Auger-Aliassime Denis Shapovalov Damian Warner

Top Athlete Searches

Tiger Woods Leylah Fernandez Andre De Grasse Simone Biles John Tavares Kyle Beach Emma Raducanu Carey Price Aaron Rodgers Penny Oleksiak

Source: @googlecanada