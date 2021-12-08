fbpx
Here are 2021’s top trending Google search terms in Canada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Mississauga's very own Simu Liu was the top searched movie in Canada

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Dec 8, 20214:28 PM EST
Google has released its annual ‘Search Trends’ report that highlights what Canadians searched for this year. With the pandemic still lingering late into 2021, you better believe that some of the top search trends are related to COVID-19, vaccines and even Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Last year’s search trends highlighted that Canadians were learning about COVID-19, number of cases and worst affected areas, whereas this year’s trends show that we have moved forward and are now chasing recovery by searching for information regarding vaccines and how we can leave the pandemic behind.

The resumption of sporting leagues around the world was prominently reflected in the search trends and so was the increasing popularity and curiosity of the Cryptocurrency market.

Below are some of the top search trends in Canada:

Top Searches

  1. NBA
  2. NHL
  3. COVID vaccine near me
  4. Euro 2021
  5. AMC Stock
  6. GME Stock
  7. Bitcoin price
  8. Gabby Petito
  9. DMX
  10. Squid Game

Top Canadian News Searches

  1. COVID vaccine near me
  2. Federal Election
  3. Severe thunderstorm warning
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Lockdown
  6. Vaccine passport
  7. BC Wildfires
  8. Tokyo Olympics
  9. Lytton fire
  10. Residential Schools

Top ‘Why’ Searches

  1. Why did Prime Minister Trudeau call an election?
  2. Why were Residential Schools created?
  3. Why is it so hot in British Columbia?
  4. Why is lumber so expensive?
  5. Why did Simone Biles withdraw?
  6. Why did Taylor Swift re-record her music?
  7. Why was Prince Philip not king?
  8. Why is Bernie Sanders a meme?
  9. Why did Daft Punk break up?
  10. Why is Squid Game so popular?

Top ‘How to’ Searches

  1. How to get a vaccine passport
  2. How to buy Dogecoin
  3. How to make money from home
  4. How to book a COVID vaccine
  5. How to register to vote in Canada
  6. How to watch the Oprah interview
  7. How to get a QR code for COVID vaccination
  8. How to make hot chocolate bombs
  9. How to apply for CERB
  10. How to get rid of a stuffy nose

Top Movie Searches

  1. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  2. Black Widow
  3. Eternals
  4. Dune
  5. Red Notice
  6. Army of the Dead
  7. Halloween Kills
  8. Godzilla vs. Kong
  9. The Suicide Squad
  10. Free Guy

Top TV Show Searches

  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. Ginny and Georgia
  4. Yellowstone
  5. Manifest
  6. Outer Banks
  7. Cecil Hotel
  8. Loki
  9. Maid
  10. Lupin

Top Musician Searches

  1. Travis Scott
  2. Adele
  3. Morgan Wallen
  4. Daft Punk
  5. Marilyn Manson
  6. Dr. Dre
  7. Olivia Rodrigo
  8. Britney Spears
  9. Lil Nas X
  10. Travis Barker

Top Song Searches

  1. Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
  2. All Too Well – Taylor Swift
  3. Deja Vu – Olivia Rodrigo
  4. Easy on Me – Adele
  5. Montero – Lil Nax X
  6. Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
  7. Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby
  8. Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  9. Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  10. Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Top Canadian Athlete Searches

  1. Leylah Fernandez
  2. Andre De Grasse
  3. John Tavares
  4. Carey Price
  5. Penny Oleksiak
  6. Jake Evans
  7. Bianca Andreescu
  8. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  9. Denis Shapovalov
  10. Damian Warner

Top Athlete Searches

  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Leylah Fernandez
  3. Andre De Grasse
  4. Simone Biles
  5. John Tavares
  6. Kyle Beach
  7. Emma Raducanu
  8. Carey Price
  9. Aaron Rodgers
  10. Penny Oleksiak

Source: @googlecanada

