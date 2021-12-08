Twitter tests ability to add content warnings to specific posts

Twitter is working on a new feature that will let users add content warnings to individual photos and videos sent out in tweets. According to the social network, the feature is currently in testing and only available to select users.

People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021

So far, the only way to include a content warning in your tweets is to add it individually. This means that every picture and video you post will offer a content warning. However, the new feature will allow users to add warnings to a singular tweet or specific categories.

The video above indicates that when you’re editing a picture or video, you’ll be able to tap the flag icon in the bottom right corner of the toolbar to add a content warning. Following that, users will be able to categorize the warning as “nudity,” violence,” or “sensitive.” Then, once you post the tweet, the image will be blurred out with an overlay explaining why the content is flagged.

Twitter says it will also continue to rely on user reports.

Source: @TwitterSafety