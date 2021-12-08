Steam discounts several ‘Game Awards’ nominated titles

The annual Game Awards are officially taking place tomorrow in Los Angeles.

To commemorate the occasion, Steam has discounted several titles, including the nominees for the Game of the Year award for 2021, along with winners from preceding years.

Check the deals out below:

2021 Nominees

Other 2021 nominees, including Metroid Dread and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart aren’t available on Steam.

2020 Winners

2019 Winners

2018 Winners

Steam has 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014’s Game Award winners on sale too. Check out the full list here.

The Game Awards main event begins tomorrow at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Check MobileSyrup for guide on how you can watch The Game Awards 2021 in Canada.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Steam