Some of the top-rated games are up to 90 percent off on Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle’s ‘Game Awards Sale’ discounts some of the top-rated games out there by up to 90 percent, including the likes of Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, Destiny 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.
Find some of the most notable deals from the sale below:
- Cyberpunk 2077: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- No Man’s Sky: $33.24 (regularly $66.49)
- Deathloop: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil Village: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Back 4 Blood: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Guilty Gear – Strive: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Control Ultimate Edition: $15.37 (regularly $51.25)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition: $13.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Hitman 3: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- Sable: $19.42 (regularly $28.99)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons: $18.96 (regularly $51.25)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $19.22 (regularly $76.88)
- Borderlands 3: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- GTA V: Premium Edition: $17.59 (regularly $35.18)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: $47.99 (regularly $119.98)
- Street Fighter V: $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Watch Dogs Legion: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
Several other top titles, including FIFA 22, Mortal Kombat 11, Far Cry 5, NBA 2K22 and more are on sale too. Check out Humble’s full list of discounted titles here.
Humble Bundle’s ‘Game Awards Sale’ ends on December 13th.
Image credit: Humble Bundle
Source: Humble Bundle