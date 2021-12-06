TikTok’s releases list of viral trends, notable content for 2021

Over the last year, 1 billion people turned to TikTok to try the latest dance trends, learn cleaning hacks, and take a moment to watch content they enjoy.

It’s an app many continue to enjoy and to remind everyone of the most popular trends this year, TikTok released a list looking back at all the viral trends.

Fyfaves

Comedy, food and drink, and family videos were part of the many categories that trended on users’ For You page.

Here’s a breakdown of the top five from around the world:

1. @totouchanemu – Drone dancing to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay”

2. @nathanevanss – The Sea Shanty

3. @youneszarou – An original take on photography

4. @cunhalucass– A trip to the aquarium

5. @a.z.yx – The changing PFP

Powered by joy

TikTok is home to some of the most loved videos ever seen. They spark joy and put a smile on your face.

Recall your favourites here:

1. @k_passionate – A smiling sea otter

2. @jongraz – A pug’s bones day

3. @edsheeran – Rehearsal vs. making a TikTok

4. @randyfeltface – a puppet feeding a giraffe carrots

5. @noorstars – families with too many rules

The Playlist

TikTok saw songs from A-listers, emerging artists, homemade beats, and classics all trending on the app this year.

Make your new favourite playlist with TikTok’s roundup:

1. “Astronaut In The Ocean” – Masked Wolf

2. “Beggin” – Måneskin

3. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna

4. “SugarCrash!” – ElyOtto

5. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

