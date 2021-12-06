TikTok’s releases list of viral trends, notable content for 2021

Over the last year, 1 billion people turned to TikTok to try the latest dance trends, learn cleaning hacks, and take a moment to watch content they enjoy.
It’s an app many continue to enjoy and to remind everyone of the most popular trends this year, TikTok released a list looking back at all the viral trends.
Fyfaves
Comedy, food and drink, and family videos were part of the many categories that trended on users’ For You page.
Here’s a breakdown of the top five from around the world:
1. @totouchanemu – Drone dancing to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay”
2. @nathanevanss – The Sea Shanty
3. @youneszarou – An original take on photography
4. @cunhalucass– A trip to the aquarium
5. @a.z.yx – The changing PFP
Powered by joy
TikTok is home to some of the most loved videos ever seen. They spark joy and put a smile on your face.
Recall your favourites here:
1. @k_passionate – A smiling sea otter
2. @jongraz – A pug’s bones day
3. @edsheeran – Rehearsal vs. making a TikTok
4. @randyfeltface – a puppet feeding a giraffe carrots
5. @noorstars – families with too many rules
The Playlist
TikTok saw songs from A-listers, emerging artists, homemade beats, and classics all trending on the app this year.
Make your new favourite playlist with TikTok’s roundup:
1. “Astronaut In The Ocean” – Masked Wolf
2. “Beggin” – Måneskin
3. “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” – Popp Hunna
4. “SugarCrash!” – ElyOtto
5. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Image credit: ShutterStock