Staples’ one-day Cyber Monday sale is here

With Black Friday deals out of the way, Staples Canada has just released its Cyber Monday promotions, with discounts on monitors, laptops, wearables, peripherals and more.

Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:

Lenovo L24i 23.8-inch FHD Monitor – 66BDKCC2US: $139.98 (regularly $199.98)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 82KU000SCF 15.6-inch FHD Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB DDR4, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon 7, Windows 10: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

LOGiiX Wireless Qi Charger (LGX-12651): $7.99 (regularly $39.99)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 90MV009NUS Tower Desktop, 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home (64-bit): $379.99 (regularly $649.99)

Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam with Ring Light: $69.99 (regularly $124.99)

Canon MAXIFY MB2720 All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer: $229.99 (regularly $259.99)

Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm, GPS, RED Aluminum Case with Product RED Sport Band: $479.99 (regularly $529.99)

ASUS RT-AX82U AX5400 Dual-band WiFi 6 Gaming Router with 1.5 GHz tri-core processor and 512MB RAM: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)

Lenovo ideaPad 3i 15.6-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris X Graphics, Windows 11: $749.99 (regularly $929.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 82H80008CF 15.6-inch FHD Notebook, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Intel UHD, Windows 10: $599.99 (regularly $729.99)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch HD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel UHD 600, Windows 10 Home in S Mode: $349.98 (regularly $399.98)

HP x360 14c-ca0030ca 14-inch Chromebook – 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3-10110U – 128 GB eMMC – 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM – Chrome OS: $624.99 (regularly $799.99)

Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless Mouse – Chirpy Bird: $14.98 (regularly $29.98)

Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Chrome OS: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

ASUS C234MA-SS01T-CB 11.6-inch Touch Screen Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 32 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR4, Chrome OS: $239.99 (regularly $399.99)

HP 14a-na0020ca 14-inch HD Chromebook, Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4 GB LPDDR4, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)

On Air Intelli Track 360 Camera Motion Tracking Phone Holder: $29.99 (regularly $40.99)

Logitech Z150 Stereo Speakers: $24.99 (regularly $29.99)

HP P500 500GB Portable USB Type-C External Solid State Drive – Black: $79.99 (regularly $104.99)

It’s worth noting that Staples’ Cyber Monday sale is available today only. The sale is expected to end at 11:59pm ET.

Find all Staples Cyber Monday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links and these commissions help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Wikipedia

Source: Staples