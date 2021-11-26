Rogers now offers $5/mo discount on ‘Infinite’ plans for Black Friday

Rogers joined Bell and Telus in offering a $5/mo discount on its plans for Black Friday.

With Rogers, the discount applies to the carrier’s ‘Infinite’ plans and applies when activating an Infinite plan with a new device or as a bring-your-own-phone offer. Rogers notes the $5 discount will appear on your third bill following activation and will remain on the account for 24 months.

Further, Rogers says “ineligible plan changes” or phone upgrades during that time will cancel the discount.

Although not a huge discount, $5 off per month will save you $120 over two years. It also brings Rogers’ $80/mo base Infinite plan down to a slightly more reasonable $75/mo plan with 20GB of data.

You can learn more about the deal here, or check out the rest of Rogers’ Black Friday offers here.