Save big on Amazon’s Lego Black Friday sale

Amazon Canada is offering new 2021-released Lego sets at up to 32 percent off as part of its Black Friday promotion with free shipping.

It’s worth noting that the sale is applicable for a few more hours only, with the end time set to 3am ET.

Check out some notable Lego sales below:

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet 75304 Collectible Building Toy (834 Pieces) 2021: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)

Lego Ideas 21319 Central Perk Building Kit (1,070 Pieces): $71.99 (regularly $89.99)

Lego NINJAGO Legacy Final Flight of Destiny’s Bounty 71749 Ship Playset Building Kit, with Dragon and Jet Ski Toys (147 Pieces) 2021: $34.99 (regularly $49.99)

Lego Minecraft The Bee Farm 21165 Minecraft Building Action Toy with a Beekeeper, Plus Cool Bee and Sheep Figures (238 Pieces) 2021: $19.12 (regularly $24.99)

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 76390 for Kids; 24 Cool Harry Potter Toys Including 6 Minifigures (274 Pieces) 2021: $34.98 (regularly $49.99)

Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet 75305 Collectible Building Toy (471 Pieces) 2021: $49.86 (regularly $69.99)

Lego Minecraft the End Battle 21151 Building Kit (222 Piece): $21.68 (regularly $24.99)

Lego City Ice-Cream Truck 60253, Cool Building Set for Kids (200 Pieces) 2020: $18.48 (regularly $24.99)

Lego DC Batman: Batman Cowl 76182 Collectible Cowl Building Kit Batman Model (410 Pieces): $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

