Nikon camera gear is currently discounted on Amazon

Looking to get a new camera? Expanding your lens collection? Amazon has some decent Black Friday offers running on Nikon gear, with discounts on cameras and lenses.
Check the deals out below:
Cameras
- Nikon Z 50 16-50mm VR lens kit Digital Camera with 3.2-Inch TFT LCD, Black: $1,199 (regularly $1,299)
- Coolshot Pro II Stabilized with Slope: $579
- Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Camera Body: $1,199 (regularly $1,299)
- Nikon Z50 Body Digital Camera with 3.2-Inch TFT LCD, Black: $999 (regularly $1,099)
- Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens Kit: $2,799 (regularly $2,949)
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera Body, Black: $1,999
- Nikon Z50 Digital Camera Body Bundle with Mount Adapter FTZ: $1,328 (regularly $1,428)
- Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera and 24-70mm f/4 S Kit with Mount Adapter: $3,128 (regularly $3,278)
- NIKON Z50 Digital Camera 16-50mm VR Lens kit Bundle with Mount Adapter FTZ: $1,528 (regularly $1,628)
Lenses
- Nikon 50mm f/1.8G AF-S NIKKOR FX Lens – 2199: $229
- NIKON AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR Super-Telephoto Lens: $4,499
- Nikon 20083 Black NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S: $699
- Nikon 20091 NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S: $3,199 (regularly $3,399)
- Nikon 20090 NIKKOR Z 85mm F/1.8 S: $949
- Nikon 2180 50mm f/1.4G SIC SW Prime AF-S Nikkor Lens: $499
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 80-400mm f.4.5-5.6G ED Vibration Reduction Zoom Lens with Auto Focus for Nikon DSLR Cameras: $2,799
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S: $1,299 (regularly $1,399)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8: $829 (regularly $879)
- Nikon 20080 NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S: $1,199
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S: $2,599 (regularly $2,799)
Find the Nikon daily deal page on Amazon here.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon