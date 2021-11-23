fbpx
Epic Games Black Friday sale offers hit titles for up to 75 percent off

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 23, 20214:15 PM EST
Kena: Bridge of Spirits meditation

For ‘Black Friday’ 2021, Epic Games is offering titles up to 75 percent off until November 30th, including games like Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Back 4 Blood, Hitman 3 and more.

We’ve highlighted some of the notable titles below:

You can check out the full sale here.

Source: Epic Games 

