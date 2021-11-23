Epic Games Black Friday sale offers hit titles for up to 75 percent off

For ‘Black Friday’ 2021, Epic Games is offering titles up to 75 percent off until November 30th, including games like Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Back 4 Blood, Hitman 3 and more.
We’ve highlighted some of the notable titles below:
- Far Cry 6: now $66.39, was $79.99
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits: now $44.99, was $49.99
- Riders Republic: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption II: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Hitman 3: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Darkest Dungeon II: now $29.69, was $32.99
- Borderlands 3: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: now $14.99, was $29.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: now $29.99, was $59.99
