Adele gets Spotify to respect album track lists

Spotify has finally replaced its giant shuffle button with a play button on album pages in its app. If you want to thank anyone for this, you can thank Adele.

The British superstar asked the streaming service for the change, and I assume since her album is making Spotify tons of money, it complied. Notably, Adele’s last album, 25, was one of the most popular albums of the year and when it launched, it wasn’t even on streaming services.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

In all seriousness, this is a change that needed to happen and I’m glad Adele finally got Spotify to respect the tracklist.

Source: Adele