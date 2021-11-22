Samsung Display offers glimpse at future of unique screen technology

Samsung Display has published a new site dedicated to outlining its OLED technology.

The platform showcases future developments and will be home to new announcements related to folding, sliding and rollable OLED displays, says Samsung.

On the folding section of the website, different foldable display options are shown off, including ‘Flex Note,’ ‘Flex Square’ (like the Z Fold 3), ‘Slideable Flex’ and ‘Rollable Flex.’

Samsung has previously patented designs for slideable phones like the ‘Galaxy Z Slide’ and ‘S foldable slideable screen’ and more. With the launch of this website, it looks like the South Korean tech giant will be working on more unique display designs in the near future.

I’m personally looking forward to the company’s ‘slideable’ handset options. You can check out the site, here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Display, GSMArena