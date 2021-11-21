What tech items are you buying this Black Friday?

This upcoming Friday is the post-American Thanksgiving shopping holiday, ‘Black Friday.’

As always, this is the ultimate shopping holiday (next to Boxing Day in Canada), where retailers discount a ton of products by significant margins. Tech items like TVs, smartphones, phone plans, audio equipment, video games and more will all be on sale.

MobileSyrup has tons of deal posts up on our site to help you navigate Black Friday, including the ones linked below:

I’m probably going to buy a couple of games, including Dark Souls 3, since I can no longer play my disc copy on my PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. I might also grab Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy since it’s also on sale, and I might even buy Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 for my mom’s Christmas gift.

Let us know in the comments below what you plan to buy on Black Friday.

You can find all of MobileSyrup‘s deals here.

Image credit: Shutterstock