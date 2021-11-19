Amazon Canada is offering a slew of solid tech deals today

‘Black Friday’ 2021 is turning into a month of hot deals.
Although Amazon Canada stated in a press release that its deals will be offered in a two-day bonanza, there are plenty to consider scoring now, especially if you’re concerned about shipping delays this holiday season.
Below are several of Amazon’s best deals on tech.
- Up to 38 percent off Far Cry 6
- Up to 33 percent off Just Dance 2022
- Up to 66 percent off Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Up to 30 percent off Star Wars Toys & Games
- Save Up to 57 percent off Blink Smart Cameras and Echo Bundles
- Save up to 39 percent on select Fitbit products
- Save up to 35 percent select Electronic Accessories from Amazon Basics
- Save up to 35 percent on select Samsung solid state drives
- Up to 59 percent off Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Save up to 61 percent on select Sony Headphones and Earbuds
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — $27.99 (Save 30 percent)
- Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, 8-inch HD display — $124.99 (Save 31 percent)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $24.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — HD 8-inch smart display with Alexa — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black 128GB Android Tablet –– $519.98 (Save 32 percent)
- GoPro HERO8 Black — $329.99 (Save 18 percent)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month — $46.95 (Save 33 percent)
- Google Pixel 6 — $699 (Save 13 percent)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device — $49.99 (Save 33 percent)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $29.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) — $24.99 (Save 55 percent)
- Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch — $134.99 (Save 33 percent)
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD display — $69.99 (Save 36 percent)
- Blink Video Doorbell — $39.99 (Save 33 percent)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon Canada