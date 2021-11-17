Samsung’s Early Black Friday Sale discounts TVs, phones, laptops, earbuds and more

Samsung’s ‘Early Black Friday Sale’ is on now, offering free Galaxy Buds Pros with purchase, $100 credits depending on what you buy and more.
Here are the deals below:
- Galaxy Book Pro 360: now $1,199.99, was $1,599.99
- Galaxy Book: now $659.99, was $859.99
- Galaxy Buds Live: now $149, was $199
- Galaxy Buds Pro: now $199, was $264.99
- Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (44mm): now $289.99, was $369.99
- Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (40mm): now $319.99, was $399
- Galaxy Watch 4 LTE (44mm): now $359.99, was $439.99
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: now $349.99, was $429.99
- Get the Black Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase select Galaxy Book Pro series
- Get the Black Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Get a $100 promotional credit plus a credit for the value when you trade in a smartwatch and buy the Galaxy Watch 4
- Get 50 percent off a Samsung Care+ Plan when you purchase an eligible device
- HW-S60A 5.0Ch Soundbar (2021): now $299.99, was $499.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: now $699.99, was $949
- Samsung Galaxy A52: now $489, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: now $1,129.99, was $1,259.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (40mm): now $249.99, was $329.99
- Samsung Chromebook 4: now $299, was $359.99
- 65-inch 2021 QN85A Neo 4K Smart QLED TV: now $2,199.99, was $3,299.99
- 75-inch 2021 Q72A QLED 4K Smart TV 75-inch: now $2,099.99, was $3,099.99
- 7.12ch Soundbar (2021): now $999.99, was $1,699.99
Samsung has a ton more Early Black Friday deals available until November 26th. It’s worth noting that on Black Friday Samsung will probably offer even more promotions.