Get second-gen AirPods for $2.50/month from Fido

Current Fido postpaid customers can take advantage of the carrier’s new AirPods financing promotion.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘scottmg,’ you can get the second-gen AirPods for a $0 down payment on approval of credit for just $2.50 per month for 24 months.

It’s worth noting that Fido is charging $180 for the 2nd-gen AirPods, whereas, the same variant is available for $169 at Best Buy and The Source, and for $159.98 from Amazon and Visions Electronics.

However, if a payment plan suits you better, spending an extra $10-$20 over the course of 24 months wouldn’t burn a big hole in your pocket.

Also worth noting is that the deal is available in-store only. Find the nearest Fido store to you here.

Source: Fido Via: RedFlagDeals