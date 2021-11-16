Samsung Galaxy A52 down to $489 on Amazon

Amazon Canada is currently offering Samsung’s April-released Galaxy A52 for 26 percent off.

Regularly available for $659.99, the 5G device is currently available for $489.99, marking a $170 discount.

The 6.5-inch Galaxy A52 offers a Super AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor.

Amazon has the 128GB variant available in the ‘Aura Black’ colourway. Further, the A52 boasts a 4,500mAh battery, however, it lacks wireless charging. That is offset by a 15W charger that can charge about 50 percent of the handset’s battery within 35 minutes.

The device sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

In his review of the Galaxy A52, MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley gave the phone an 8.5/10 rating. Read the review here.

Head over to Amazon to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A52 for $489.99.

Source: Amazon