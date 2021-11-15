The Source has several great TV deals ahead of Black Friday

While TVs are generally one of the bigger ticket items typically discounted on ‘Black Friday,’ if you’d rather pick one up now, there are several great deals on a wide range of TVs at The Source.

If I was looking for a new TV this holiday season, I’d be tempted by the LG C1, which is discounted all the way down to $1,700 for the 55-inch model.

Other 4K TVs on sale at The Source include:

You can find the rest of The Sources deals here.

