The Source has several great TV deals ahead of Black Friday

LG's excellently reviewed C1 series TVs are on sale

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Nov 15, 20213:50 PM EST
While TVs are generally one of the bigger ticket items typically discounted on ‘Black Friday,’ if you’d rather pick one up now, there are several great deals on a wide range of TVs at The Source.

If I was looking for a new TV this holiday season, I’d be tempted by the LG C1, which is discounted all the way down to $1,700 for the 55-inch model.

Other 4K TVs on sale at The Source include:

You can find the rest of The Sources deals here.

Source: The Source

