Samsung will reportedly launch 64 devices in 2022

While Samsung is globally the largest smartphone manufacturer, it’s still shocking to see that the company plans to launch 64 different smartphones and tablets throughout 2022.

South Korean publication The Elec reports that Samsung has plans to release 64 different devices in 2022, including various foldables, smartphones and tablets. The company plans to launch 20 phones with its Exynos chips, 31 devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and 14 with the MediaTek chipsets. Of course, as usual, chipset differences will likely be based on region.

More specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898, and the Galaxy S22 series will use both the Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets depending on the release region. However, some devices will use the Exynos processors exclusively, according to the report. For example, the report states that an Exynos chip will power the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S22 FE.

The Elec also reports that the company plans to ship more than 10 million foldables in 2022, with the South Korean manufacturer projecting a total of 6.9 million devices sold. Finally, the report states that Samsung plans to sell 67 million devices.

Rumours indicate that the Galaxy S22, the South Korean tech giant’s next major smartphone, will release in January or February of next year.

Source: The Elec, 9to5Google