Adobe offering 40 percent off Creative Cloud subscriptions until December 3

Adobe’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday discounts are back. That means you can get 40 percent off Adobe’s Creative Cloud plans until December 3rd.

The deal includes Adobe’s ‘Creative Cloud All Apps’ plan, which normally costs $69.99 per month in Canada. With the Black Friday 40 percent discount, the plan drops to about $42/mo.

Additionally, Adobe’s offering almost 70 percent off for first-time student customers and 40 percent off Creative Cloud for Teams.

The Adobe deals start on November 15th and run until December 3rd.

You can learn more on Adobe’s website.