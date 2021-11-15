Amazon discounts 43-inch and 50-inch Fire TVs by up to 31 percent

There’s only one more week until Black Friday 2021 🔥. However, as always, Amazon Canada has taken an early lead and heavily discounted several of its Fire TVs.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa — $379.99 (27 percent off)

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa — $449.99 (31 percent off)

Unfortunately, Amazon’s 50-inch, 55-inch and 74-inch TV aren’t on sale and can be purchased for $709.99, $1,049.99 and $1,399.99, respectively.

Check out all Amazon’s ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.