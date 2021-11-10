Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl add a new way to find Legendaries

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will include a new feature that allows players to meet Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.

Ramanas Park lets players pick up ‘Slates’ from around the region and activate them to find first-gen and second-gen Legendary Pokémon. As expected, you can only enter the park after you’ve gone through the Hall of Fame.

Depending on whether you have Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll get access to either Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres or Ho-Oh, Suicune, Entei and Raikou.

Also, if you have Pokémon Sword/Shield or Let’s Go Pikachu/Let’s Go Eevee, you can get Mythical Pocket Monsters Jirachi and Mew.

According to the details on the Official Pokémon YouTube Channel, an update is coming on November 11th that adds communications features to Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, receiving items through Mystery Gift and the ability to enter Ramanas Park.

It’s worth mentioning that the update on November 11th is rather weird given Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on the Switch on November 19th. With all of this in mind, all you need to know is that the game will feature a day-one patch.

Source: Pokémon (YouTube)