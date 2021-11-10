Amazon Canada’s ‘Prime Early Access’ tech deals are now live

Black Friday is coming up in a couple weeks and there will surely be a slew of new deals from Amazon on that day. However, with global shipping delays still common, it might make sense to do your shopping early this year.
Below are some of Amazon’s best ‘Prime Early Access’ deals on tech products:
- Moto G Stylus | Unlocked — $297.49 (Save 15 percent)
- TP-Link WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi AX1800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $279.99 (Save 13 percent)
- JBL Tune 215TWS True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $49.99 (Save 50 percent)
- JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones — $149.98 (Save 25 percent)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $89.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Seagate OneTouch hard disk drives — (Up to 24 percent off)
- Save on select Nikon digital cameras, lenses
- Save on select Samsung Galaxy tablets — (26 percent off)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ — $899.99 (Save 14 percent)
- All-new Echo Dot (4th-gen) — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 67 percent)
- Echo (4th-gen) — $79.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) — $104.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) — $59.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 (Save 57 percent)
- Echo Flex — $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) with Sengled Color Bulb — $34.99 (Save 61 percent)
- Echo devices with Sengled Color Smart Bulb — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 — (Save 33 percent)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) — $69.99 (42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 ($20 off)
- Blink Home Security Smart Cameras — (Up to 46 percent off)
- Amazon eero 6 dual-band WiFi6 routers — (30 percent off)
- Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi5 router — (Up to 20 percent off)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle — $109.97 (38 percent off)
- Logitech Gaming Accessories — (Up to 44 percent off)
- Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M557 — $29.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Acer Chromebook 11.6-inch IPS Screen — $199.99 (Save 30 percent)
- Save on select Samsung solid state drives
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 — $599.99 (Save 14 percent)
- Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling — $99.99 (Save $100)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter — $21.88 (Save 36 percent)
- Save on Select LG Monitors — up to 28 percent off
- Save on select LG TVs and Soundbars — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Save on Select LG Laptops — (Up to 16 percent off)
