Google Store discounts Nest Hub Max, Nest Thermostat and more

The Google Store is offering a couple of deals on Nest products before its big Black Friday sale.

You’ll be able to save money on the Nest Hub Max, Nest Thermostat and Nest Hub 2nd gen and Nest Doorbell wired.

Nest Hub Max — now available for $199, was $299

Nest Thermostat — now available for $129.99, was $179.99

These products will be on sale until November 11th.

The Nest Hub 2nd-gen and Nest Doorbell wired is on sale for $348.99 and previously cost $428.99. The sale runs until November 18th. You’ll need to add both products to your cart to get the discount.

Source: Google Store