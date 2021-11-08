Disney offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 for Disney+ Day

Disney has kicked off a limited-time introductory offer for Disney+ ahead of the ‘Disney+ Day’ celebrations of the streaming service on November 12th.

From November 8th to 14th, new and returning subscribers (with no active subscription) in Canada can sign up for one month of Disney+ for $1.99 CAD. The service is normally priced at $11.99/month or $119.99/year. You can claim the offer here.

November 12th has been chosen for Disney+ Day to celebrate two full years since the service’s original launch in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. On that day, Disney will release a slew of new content on Disney+, as well as special presentations to offer “sneak peeks” of what’s coming to the service from all of its brands, including Marvel and Pixar.

It’s important to note that these special sneak peeks will only be streamed on Disney+, so you’ll need to be subscribed to watch along. However, Disney says many “first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars” will be offered on its Disney+ social media channels.

The digital celebrations begin at 9am ET on Friday, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage.