Nintendo’s Switch Online N64 controllers out of stock until 2022

If you were hoping to snag one of Nintendo’s official N64 controllers for the Switch for Christmas, we’ve got some bad news for you.

The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed that the retro gamepad is currently unavailable and isn’t expected to be restocked until sometime next year.

The out-of-stock message shows up on Nintendo’s American and Canadian websites. Nintendo is the exclusive vendor of the controller, so you’ll have to turn to a third-party seller in the coming weeks if you really want one. (It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, the $64.99 Sega Genesis controller is still available.)

Priced at $64.99 CAD, the controller is a replica of the original gamepad that was packaged with the N64. Nintendo has been selling the controller exclusively to Switch Online subscribers to coincide with the launch of the service’s Expansion Pack tier.

This membership costs $63.99 for a 12-month Individual Membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership and offers access to a selection of emulated N64 and Sega Genesis titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

However, that some of these games, including Ocarina of Time, feature technical bugs like sound delays and frame rate drops, according to Switch Online users.

