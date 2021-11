PetSmart has announced that you’re now able to get same-day delivery from the retailer on DoorDash, allowing pet food and accessories to be delivered right to your door.

As part of the retailer’s launch on the delivery platform, DoorDash and PetSmart are offering 20 percent off and $0 delivery from now until November 15th with the code ‘PetSmart.’

DoorDash is available on desktop, iOS and Android.