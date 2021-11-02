fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in November 2021

Unidentified with Demi Lovato hits Hayu on November 8th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 2, 20217:04 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.

  • 911 Crisis Center: season 1 (Sunday, November 7th)
  • Unidentified with Demi Lovato (Monday, November 8th)
  • Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution: season 1 (Tuesday, November 9th)
  • Love Island Australia: season 3 (Monday, November 15th)
  • Murdered and Missing in Montana (Saturday, November 27th)
  • RHOA: Porsha’s Family Matters: season 1 (Monday, November 29th)

Continuing Series

  • The Real Housewives of Potomac (Mondays)
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Mondays)
  • Mark of a Serial Killer: season 3 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: season 30 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck: season 9 (Tuesdays)
  • Made in Chelsea: season 22 (Tuesdays)
  • True Hollywood Story: season 2 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Tuesdays – Saturday)
  • Vanderpump Rules: season 9 (Wednesdays)
  • Celebrity Game Face: season 2 (Wednesdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 11 (Thursdays)
  • Clash of the Cover Bands: season 1 (Thursdays)
  • The Bradshaw Bunch: season 2 (Thursdays)
  • Winter House: season 1 (Thursdays)
  • Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 13 (Friday)

