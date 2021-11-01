Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are $159 off on Amazon

If you’re looking for a great pair of high-end headphones, this deal is for you.

Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently on sale for $348 on Amazon ($151.99/30 percent off). As of right now, all three colours, including ‘Black,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Silver’ are still in stock and on sale at the online retailer.

Sony’s 1000-XM4 headphones feature 30 hours of battery life, including 10 minutes of charge offering five hours of playback. They also offer touch sensor controls for pause/play/skip/volume control, noise cancellation and more. While we haven’t reviewed the high-end headphones, they’re often cited as a far more reasonably priced alternative to Apple’s pricey AirPods Max.

It’s also worth noting that Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are also on sale at Best Buy for $348. It’s worth noting that the XM4s were only released last summer and likely won’t get an update until this coming summer.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.